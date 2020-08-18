Sign up
Previous
Next
234 / 365
The Fence Line at Sunrise
This was the sunrise one morning while we were staying near Mesa Verde NP.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
2
2
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years.
320
photos
37
followers
44
following
64% complete
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th September 2019 7:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
fence
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
sunrise
,
prairie
Diana
ace
Awesome capture of this wonderful early morning scene, love the colours and light.
August 17th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful scenic shot with great colors.
August 17th, 2020
