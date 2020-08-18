Previous
Next
The Fence Line at Sunrise by photograndma
234 / 365

The Fence Line at Sunrise

This was the sunrise one morning while we were staying near Mesa Verde NP.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Terri Morris

ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture of this wonderful early morning scene, love the colours and light.
August 17th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful scenic shot with great colors.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise