Clouds in the Valley
This was taken near Ouray, Colorado along the Million Dollar Highway.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Terri Morris
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
black
and
white
sky
clouds
mountains
colorado
ouray
