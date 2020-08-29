Sign up
Previous
Next
245 / 365
Clouds Over the Dunes
This is part of Great Sand Dunes NP in Colorado under some cloudy skies.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Terri Morris
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
331
photos
37
followers
45
following
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Views
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
7th September 2019 7:28pm
sand
,
sky
,
clouds
,
great
,
colorado
,
dunes
,
np
