Sunset Across the Dunes by photograndma
Sunset Across the Dunes

At sunset the dunes turned a golden color in Great Sand Dunes NP.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years.
Babs ace
stunning. fav.
September 2nd, 2020  
