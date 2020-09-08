Previous
Next
Wind Cave Night Sky by photograndma
255 / 365

Wind Cave Night Sky

We went out one night and shot the milky way from Wind Cave NP. It was pretty dark there. The orange color on the horizon is the nearest city.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Terri Morris

ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise