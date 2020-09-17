Sign up
Badlands on a Cloudy Day
The clouds moved in over Badlands NP.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
21st September 2019 1:34pm
sky
clouds
mountains
badlands
np
