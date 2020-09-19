Previous
The Old General Store by photograndma
266 / 365

The Old General Store

This was an old general store on the reservation side of Badlands NP.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Terri Morris

Krista Marson ace
love rustic places like this
September 21st, 2020  
