Badlands Big Open Sky by photograndma
268 / 365

Badlands Big Open Sky

The landscape of Badlands NP seems so large under the cloudy skies above.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
Margaret Brown
Oooh, I like this, fav
September 21st, 2020  
Krista Marson
love those clouds
September 21st, 2020  
