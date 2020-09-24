Sign up
Wild Horses at Theodore Roosevelt NP
These are two of the wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt NP in North Dakota.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
358
photos
40
followers
45
following
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Tags
horses
,
wild
,
theodore
,
roosevelt
,
np
