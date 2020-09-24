Previous
Wild Horses at Theodore Roosevelt NP by photograndma
271 / 365

Wild Horses at Theodore Roosevelt NP

These are two of the wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt NP in North Dakota.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Terri Morris

