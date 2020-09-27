Sign up
Sunset in North Dakota
The clouds moved in at sunset in North Dakota setting behind the hills.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
sky
sunset
clouds
hills
north
dakota
Corinne
ace
Spectacular !
September 27th, 2020
