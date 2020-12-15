Previous
Old Copper Mine by photograndma
353 / 365

Old Copper Mine

This is an old copper mine that sits at the entrance to Wrangell St Elias National Park in Alaska.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Terri Morris

