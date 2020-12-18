Sign up
Great Basin Lehman Cave
In Great Basin NP in Nevada there is a nice cave called Lehman Cave. This is a shot from inside the cave. I liked it better in bw.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
great
,
cave
,
nevada
,
basin
,
lehman
Kas
ace
Stunning! Love the b&w.
December 20th, 2020
