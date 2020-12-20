Sign up
Zion NP in Utah
I made this into a black and white of Zion National Park in Utah. I thought it had a lot of depth in bw and I kind of like it in bw.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
18th August 2019 1:58pm
black
and
white
clouds
park
mountains
national
zion
