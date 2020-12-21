Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
359 / 365
Great Sand Dunes
This is a photo of part of the Great Sand Dunes in Colorado.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
445
photos
47
followers
41
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th September 2019 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
sky
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
great
,
dunes
Diana
ace
Amazing capture! Not sure if I prefer the cloudscape or dunes, definitely a great combination! Stunning b/w shot.
December 21st, 2020
Bobby D
ace
Great shot. I agree with
@ludwigsdiana
. Both the clouds and dunes look fantastic. I think that I am leaning more towards the
Dunes as my favorite aspect of the shot. I really like how the light is reflecting on the slopes.
December 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Dunes as my favorite aspect of the shot. I really like how the light is reflecting on the slopes.