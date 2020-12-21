Previous
Great Sand Dunes by photograndma
Great Sand Dunes

This is a photo of part of the Great Sand Dunes in Colorado.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Diana ace
Amazing capture! Not sure if I prefer the cloudscape or dunes, definitely a great combination! Stunning b/w shot.
December 21st, 2020  
Bobby D ace
Great shot. I agree with @ludwigsdiana. Both the clouds and dunes look fantastic. I think that I am leaning more towards the
Dunes as my favorite aspect of the shot. I really like how the light is reflecting on the slopes.
December 21st, 2020  
