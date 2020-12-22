Sign up
Layers of the Great Sand Dunes
I had someone ask for more photos of the sand dunes so here is another one that I liked in black and white.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Terri Morris
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th September 2019 7:28pm
Tags
sand
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
great
,
dunes
,
np
