Photo 371
US Air Force Thunderbirds
This was taken at Pima Air Museum in Tucson, AZ.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
1
1
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
463
photos
47
followers
41
following
101% complete
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
368
86
369
87
370
1
88
371
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st April 2019 11:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
museum
,
us
,
air
,
airplane
,
force
,
thunderbirds
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 2nd, 2021
