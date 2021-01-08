Sign up
Black Bear
This saw this bear as we were driving through the Yukon territory in Canada on our way to Haines, AK.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
485
photos
52
followers
41
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th June 2019 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
bear
,
yukon
,
ak
,
haines
