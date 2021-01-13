Sign up
Photo 382
Mountains of Alaska
These were some of the mountains that we saw as we were driving into Valdez, Alaska.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
497
photos
52
followers
41
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st June 2019 11:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
alaska
,
valdez
