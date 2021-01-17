Sign up
Photo 386
Moose Visitor
This moose came wandering into our campground one evening while we were in Anchorage Alaska.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
0
0
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
509
photos
54
followers
41
following
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
99
13
100
384
14
385
101
386
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th June 2019 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
alaska
,
moose
,
anchorage
