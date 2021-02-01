Sign up
Photo 401
Drama Over the Pond
This is another image from Canada as we were traveling. It is for Flash of Red February as well.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
sky
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
canada
,
lake
,
for2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful B&W shot and I love the reflections.
February 1st, 2021
Anja
Gorgeous!
February 1st, 2021
