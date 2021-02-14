Previous
The Old Stage by photograndma
The Old Stage

This is an old stage coach that we found near Theodore Roosevelt NP in North Dakota. I am using it for FOR2021 because I thought it would go best with my month of bw landscapes.
14th February 2021

Terri Morris

Margo ace
What a fabulous find Fav
February 14th, 2021  
