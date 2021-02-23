Sign up
Photo 423
Niagara Falls American Side
This was taken from the Canada side of the American side of Niagara Falls.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th October 2019 4:54pm
Tags
black
and
white
falls
niagara
for2021
KV
ace
Beautiful!
February 23rd, 2021
