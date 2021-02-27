Sign up
Photo 427
Waterfall in New Hampshire
I am now editing New Hampshire fall foliage so I had to search for a couple of things to make into bw photos for FOR2021. I like waterfalls in bw so here are two more to finish my
February calendar.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
7
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
13th October 2019 9:38am
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
waterfalls
,
for2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
February 27th, 2021
