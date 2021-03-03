Sign up
Photo 431
Reflections of Fall
This was taken in New Hampshire in the fall of 2019. I am still trying to finish editing all the photos from 2019.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
605
photos
63
followers
42
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Latest from all albums
425
426
427
428
18
429
430
431
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th October 2019 1:05pm
Tags
new
,
trees
,
fall
,
lake
,
hampshire
,
foliage
