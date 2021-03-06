Sign up
Photo 434
Lighthouse in the Rocks
This lighthouse was on a rocky coastline in Maine.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
615
photos
64
followers
42
following
118% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th October 2019 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lighthouse
maine
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and scenery.
March 6th, 2021
