Showing Off My Feathers by photograndma
Showing Off My Feathers

I am not sure the name of this bird but I found him on the beach in Fort Myers Florida
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a Reddish Heron.
March 18th, 2021  
