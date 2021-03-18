Sign up
Photo 446
Showing Off My Feathers
I am not sure the name of this bird but I found him on the beach in Fort Myers Florida
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
651
photos
72
followers
45
following
122% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th November 2019 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
beach
,
heron
,
florida
,
fort
,
myers
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like a Reddish Heron.
March 18th, 2021
