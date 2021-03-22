Sign up
Photo 450
Sunset Over Fort Myers Beach
Another sunset shot from Fort Myers Beach
I want to apologize in advance for not commenting for a while. We will be traveling and watching our grandchildren. I doubt I am going to have time to upload or comment for about 10 days.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
florida
,
fort
,
myers
