Photo 521
Side By Side
I am finally getting around to editing the photos that I took on our spring trip.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
13th April 2021 10:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
airplanes
,
angles
,
pensacola
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot, love the diagonal.
June 25th, 2021
