Sandhill Cranes in the Rain
In Fairbanks Alaska we went to a bird sanctuary that had some sandhill cranes out in a field. As we were taking some photos it began to rain.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
animals
birds
wildlife
cranes
sandhill
