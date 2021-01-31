Previous
Sandhill Cranes in the Rain by photograndma
Sandhill Cranes in the Rain

In Fairbanks Alaska we went to a bird sanctuary that had some sandhill cranes out in a field. As we were taking some photos it began to rain.
31st January 2021

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
