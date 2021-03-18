Previous
Close Up of the Egret by photograndma
44 / 365

Close Up of the Egret

This is one of the birds that we saw on the beach in Fort Myers Florida.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Milanie ace
Love the close-up view you took
March 18th, 2021  
