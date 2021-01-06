Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
Under Exposure Experiment
I was working on a photo project from a book by Digital Photo Magazine called "52 Weekend Digital Photo Projects" in this shot. I was working with underexposure on this one.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
479
photos
52
followers
41
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
373
7
374
91
4
5
92
375
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Fun Photography
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th January 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
underexposure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close