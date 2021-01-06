Previous
Under Exposure Experiment by photograndma
Under Exposure Experiment

I was working on a photo project from a book by Digital Photo Magazine called "52 Weekend Digital Photo Projects" in this shot. I was working with underexposure on this one.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Terri Morris

ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
