Mountains in Kings Canyon National Park by photograndma
43 / 365

Mountains in Kings Canyon National Park

Clouds were moving into the mountains at Kings Canyon National Park in the afternoon.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
Photo Details

