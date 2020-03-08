Previous
Redwood Forest in Black and White by photograndma
Redwood Forest in Black and White

The Redwood National Park is just covered with lush undergrowth among the tall redwood trees.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I first did 365 project several years ago for about 3 years. I think my id then was tmorris. When I tried to start again...
16% complete

Photo Details

