88 / 365
US Navy Blue Angels
This was taken at Pima Air Museum in Tucson, AZ.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Photo Details
Tags
blue
museum
us
airplane
navy
angles
bkb in the city
Great shot
January 2nd, 2021
