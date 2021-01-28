Sign up
Among the Trees
This was taken near Fairbanks Alaska.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Tags
trees
greenery
foliage
