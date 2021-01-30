Previous
Pano of the Lake and Mountains by photograndma
113 / 365

Pano of the Lake and Mountains

We found this lake with teal water on our way through Canada. We had just a little luck and found enough room to stop our 50 ft long rig and get out to take some photos.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Terri Morris

@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
