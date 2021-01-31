Sign up
114 / 365
Along the Canadian Roadway
We stopped at a wayside in Canada and I liked the wildflowers and the scenery so I had to take a few photos.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
544
photos
59
followers
42
following
31% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Various Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st July 2019 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
canada
,
wildflowers
