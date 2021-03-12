Sign up
Fountain at World War 11 Memorial
This is a night view of the fountain at the World War 11 Memorial.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Terri Morris
ace
@photograndma
I enjoy seeing all the beautiful photos of other great photographers and their creativity. I wanted to challenge myself to work on the photos that...
Tags
11
,
dc
,
washington
,
fountain
,
world
,
memorial
,
war
