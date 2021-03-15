Previous
Brick Lighthouses by photograndma
Brick Lighthouses

This is a lighthouse that we found in the Outer Banks.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Terri Morris

@photograndma
Terri Morris
LManning (Laura) ace
This really shows the scale of the tower. I have never seen a red brick one before!
March 15th, 2021  
