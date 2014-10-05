Sign up
Photo 1
Pronghorn Antelope, Yellowstone 2014
I'm finally processing more pics from my 2014 trip to Yellowstone.
Thought I'd check in and share a pics or two. All is well in Florida. We are traveling less this new year so time to do some photography.
5th October 2014
5th Oct 14
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
July 11th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
How lovely!
July 11th, 2022
