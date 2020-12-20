Previous
I can't believe I ate... by photographycrazy
196 / 365

I can't believe I ate...

the whole thing! Or rather this egret did. It probably needed an Alka-Seltzer after!
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my gosh, that is amazing and I love your title.
December 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! Awesome shot with a perfect title.
December 20th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Their necks are so expandable, What an amazing capture !
December 20th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Amazing capture!
December 20th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Good heavens.....this is super......great timing!!!
December 20th, 2020  
Ingrid
Wow! What a great photo! Fav!
December 20th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Oh my gosh! Fantastic!!
December 20th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
That’s a seriously big fish for the egret. Fantastic timing
December 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ,my ! greedy or what - Super timing and shot ! fav
December 20th, 2020  
Paul ace
Good one! Amazing the bird could swallow the whole thing!
December 20th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Dang! Makes my throat hurt just looking at it! Ha ha! :)
December 20th, 2020  
