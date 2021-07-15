Previous
Next
Reddish Egret Strikes by photographycrazy
298 / 365

Reddish Egret Strikes

It's fun to watch these birds chase a snack and then strike the water. Tomorrow's pic will be a twist on the Reddish Egret!
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Awesome shot!
July 15th, 2021  
Monica
Fantastic action shot!
July 15th, 2021  
Bep
Gorgeous capture.
July 15th, 2021  
william wooderson
It's fun for us fellow 365ers too!
July 15th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture :)
July 15th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the lighting and the colors.
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise