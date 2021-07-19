Sign up
301 / 365
Hybrid
Part white and part red Reddish Egret. It's nature wonderful! Captured at Ft DeSoto.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
4
4
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
307
photos
269
followers
248
following
Lesley
ace
Fabulous. Huge fav.
July 19th, 2021
M. Brutus
ace
What a wonderful action shot. Great detail, too. Fav
July 19th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Amazing...
July 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a magnificent capture!
July 19th, 2021
