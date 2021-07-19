Previous
Hybrid by photographycrazy
301 / 365

Hybrid

Part white and part red Reddish Egret. It's nature wonderful! Captured at Ft DeSoto.

19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulous. Huge fav.
July 19th, 2021  
M. Brutus ace
What a wonderful action shot. Great detail, too. Fav
July 19th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Amazing...
July 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a magnificent capture!
July 19th, 2021  
