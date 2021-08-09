Previous
Lots & lots of butterflies in Sholom Park by photographycrazy
314 / 365

Lots & lots of butterflies in Sholom Park

Captured this Gulf Fritillary butterfly in Sholom Park Ocala.

My daughter and family flew back to California yesterday. It was so great to see them especially their youngest son (9 mo.) since this was the first time seeing him! Miss them so!
9th August 2021

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Milanie ace
What a neat pov for this shot.
August 9th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
It has brilliant markings. So wonderful to catch it on this beautiful flower too!
August 9th, 2021  
carol white ace
A beautiful butterfly 🦋 and capture.Fav😊
August 9th, 2021  
