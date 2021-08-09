Sign up
Lots & lots of butterflies in Sholom Park
Captured this Gulf Fritillary butterfly in Sholom Park Ocala.
My daughter and family flew back to California yesterday. It was so great to see them especially their youngest son (9 mo.) since this was the first time seeing him! Miss them so!
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
320
photos
269
followers
245
following
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Milanie
ace
What a neat pov for this shot.
August 9th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
It has brilliant markings. So wonderful to catch it on this beautiful flower too!
August 9th, 2021
carol white
ace
A beautiful butterfly 🦋 and capture.Fav😊
August 9th, 2021
