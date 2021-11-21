Previous
Getting an ear full! by photographycrazy
Photo 366

Getting an ear full!

Here is another example of the size difference between the female and male bald eagle pair. She is significantly larger and not in the mood to share her space.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020.
Mags ace
Uh oh! LOL! Fantastic capture!
November 21st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 21st, 2021  
