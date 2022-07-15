Sign up
Photo 398
Portrait of a Bald Eagle
Taking a break from Yellowstone, Bald Eagle captured from Eagle Island, San Francisco.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
4
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
404
photos
241
followers
225
following
109% complete
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Camera
NIKON D300
Taken
26th December 2011 3:29pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous ! they do not say "eagle eyed " for nothing ! fav
July 15th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful!
July 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning close up!
July 15th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning close up!
July 15th, 2022
