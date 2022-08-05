Sign up
Photo 407
Bald Eagle at 1200mm
I looked at this pic this week from Yellowstone and was suprised at the detail from so far away. I captured this eagle with a Nikon D4 and a 600mm lens with a 2x teleconverter. 1/500 sec, f/11, ISO3200, 1200mm
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
413
photos
241
followers
223
following
Mags
ace
Such a majestic bird and capture.
August 5th, 2022
