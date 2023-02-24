Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 437
Gator blocking my path...
This weekend I was walking in the wetlands and almost stumbled on this fellow. His body was blocking my path but its the teeth and blood is what scared me. I chose to walk back the long way! BoB
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
11
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
440
photos
228
followers
218
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Latest from all albums
431
432
433
434
435
2
436
437
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
11
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Oh wow! What a frightening creature to come upon. Super shot!
February 24th, 2023
Mason Martin
I would have gone the long way, too!!
February 24th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Don't think I would have been stopping for a photo, but it's a great one!
February 24th, 2023
Carey Martin
Nope nope nope! Please tell me you had a very long lens.
February 24th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Good call on taking the long way around. It’s surprising how quick it they can move. Great capture.
February 24th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Can’t say that I blame you! Scary! A great shot though.
February 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh wow, could have been quite a close shave.
February 24th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Wise decision
February 24th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
omg scary !
February 24th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Oh, boy. We have flushed a few, but never have had one actually in our path. Great shot of this one. Be careful out there!
February 24th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Oh I wouldn't like to meet that on my walk would give me nightmares for years. Great capture.
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close