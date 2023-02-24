Previous
Next
Gator blocking my path... by photographycrazy
Photo 437

Gator blocking my path...

This weekend I was walking in the wetlands and almost stumbled on this fellow. His body was blocking my path but its the teeth and blood is what scared me. I chose to walk back the long way! BoB
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh wow! What a frightening creature to come upon. Super shot!
February 24th, 2023  
Mason Martin
I would have gone the long way, too!!
February 24th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Don't think I would have been stopping for a photo, but it's a great one!
February 24th, 2023  
Carey Martin
Nope nope nope! Please tell me you had a very long lens.
February 24th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Good call on taking the long way around. It’s surprising how quick it they can move. Great capture.
February 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Can’t say that I blame you! Scary! A great shot though.
February 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh wow, could have been quite a close shave.
February 24th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Wise decision
February 24th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
omg scary !
February 24th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Oh, boy. We have flushed a few, but never have had one actually in our path. Great shot of this one. Be careful out there!
February 24th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Oh I wouldn't like to meet that on my walk would give me nightmares for years. Great capture.
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise