Photo 438
When is white really blue?
When it's a Little Blue Heron! This is a juvenile heron which starts out white. You can see some of the blue starting to show. Captured at Black Point, Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful shot!
February 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful reflection!
February 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great shot, details
February 25th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice shot of this little blue and a great reflective surface.
February 25th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely shot and reflection.
February 25th, 2023
haskar
ace
Fabulous capture.
February 25th, 2023
