When is white really blue? by photographycrazy
Photo 438

When is white really blue?

When it's a Little Blue Heron! This is a juvenile heron which starts out white. You can see some of the blue starting to show. Captured at Black Point, Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful shot!
February 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful reflection!
February 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great shot, details
February 25th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Nice shot of this little blue and a great reflective surface.
February 25th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely shot and reflection.
February 25th, 2023  
haskar ace
Fabulous capture.
February 25th, 2023  
