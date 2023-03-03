Previous
Next
Great catch Snowy! by photographycrazy
Photo 444

Great catch Snowy!

Ever wonder what Snowy Egrets catch as they skim the water? This could caught a little snack. Captured at Black Point, MINWR
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent.
March 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful timing and capture skimming the water such display of the wings and the open beak ! Amazing and a fav
March 3rd, 2023  
KAL ace
Wonderful capture! It is amazing how they catch food!
March 3rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow! Perfect timing, and I love the shadow of its beak showing on its wing.
March 3rd, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Incredible shot - fav
March 3rd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh...excellent timing.
March 3rd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful capture!
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise