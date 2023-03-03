Sign up
Photo 444
Great catch Snowy!
Ever wonder what Snowy Egrets catch as they skim the water? This could caught a little snack. Captured at Black Point, MINWR
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
7
9
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
450
photos
230
followers
220
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
9
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
March 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful timing and capture skimming the water such display of the wings and the open beak ! Amazing and a fav
March 3rd, 2023
KAL
ace
Wonderful capture! It is amazing how they catch food!
March 3rd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow! Perfect timing, and I love the shadow of its beak showing on its wing.
March 3rd, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Incredible shot - fav
March 3rd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh...excellent timing.
March 3rd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful capture!
March 3rd, 2023
